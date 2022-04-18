NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price target on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NG opened at $8.20 on Friday. NovaGold Resources has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 22,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $151,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,850 shares of company stock worth $1,145,426. Corporate insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

