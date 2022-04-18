NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.38.

NVCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get NovoCure alerts:

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,967 over the last 90 days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure stock traded down $5.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -140.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.53. NovoCure has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.