Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Down 26.3% in March

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,421,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.73. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $117.25.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Nutrien from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Nutrien by 117.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 14.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $332,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.