Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Erste Group

Erste Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $112.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after buying an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after purchasing an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after purchasing an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

