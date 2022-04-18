Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE SPXX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,384. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.