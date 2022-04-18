Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 25.8% in March

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE SPXX traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 11,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,384. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.294 per share. This is an increase from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXX. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,784,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,022 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $979,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

