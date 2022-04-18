NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$17.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVA. CIBC increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.90.

NVA traded up C$0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.92. 757,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$323.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

