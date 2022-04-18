O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OI. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 84,965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.