Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.84

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 970019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Obsidian Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.