Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.69 and last traded at $62.48. Approximately 394,334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,605,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.34.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 44,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

