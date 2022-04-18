Oddz Market Cap Reaches $5.83 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0999 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $534,687.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044435 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.37 or 0.07472933 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,960.68 or 1.00052176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00041614 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,375,710 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

