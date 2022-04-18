Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,294.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,545,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,098,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,008,000 after purchasing an additional 391,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,854,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,908,000 after purchasing an additional 241,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 143.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 196,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 18.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 160,699 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

