Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 14,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 598,747 shares.The stock last traded at $41.21 and had previously closed at $41.60.

OTEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,287,000 after buying an additional 213,220 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,353,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,160,000 after buying an additional 592,761 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,947,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,826,000 after buying an additional 244,883 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,228,000 after buying an additional 845,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Open Text by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,846,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,612,000 after purchasing an additional 222,602 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

