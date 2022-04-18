OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research cut OpGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OPGN opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. OpGen has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.74.

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OpGen by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OpGen by 229.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

