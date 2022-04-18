O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stake Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $713.88 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $510.70 and a one year high of $747.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $663.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.50.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

