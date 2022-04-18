OREO Trading Up 50% Over Last Week (ORE)

OREO (ORE) traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, OREO has traded up 50% against the U.S. dollar. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OREO has a total market cap of $25.09 and approximately $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StarMiner (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

OptimusRise (ORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $60,846.69 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About OREO

OREO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling OREO

