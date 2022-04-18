Orient Walt One Day Trading Volume Tops $22,651.00 (HTDF)

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $717,520.87 and $22,651.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Orient Walt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.80 or 0.07379216 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,710.47 or 0.99877351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00041577 BTC.

Orient Walt Coin Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Orient Walt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

