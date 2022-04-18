Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in March

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OLCLY remained flat at $$35.45 during trading on Monday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Oriental Land has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.58.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.