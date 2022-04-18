Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,809,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,176 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.26% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $1,017,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $748,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $312,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OCDX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. 2,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 42.86%. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCDX. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

