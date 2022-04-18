Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Down 8.9%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 141,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 54,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$51.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.
About Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV)
