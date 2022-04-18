Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Shares Down 8.9%

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 141,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 54,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$51.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

About Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain. The company also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine situated in Don Mario district, southeastern Bolivia.

