Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

OSCR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $496.07 million during the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $96,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

