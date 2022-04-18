Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.40.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.83. Oshkosh has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.