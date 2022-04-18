Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after buying an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.37. 1,870,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,850,727. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

