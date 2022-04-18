Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.95

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

OXINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,600 ($33.83) to GBX 2,700 ($35.13) in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,367.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

