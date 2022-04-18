Oxygen Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Oxygen has a market cap of $11.19 million and $423,639.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oxygen has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,299,061 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

