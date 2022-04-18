Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives $13.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTVE. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.58 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen ( NASDAQ:PTVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allen Hugli purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the third quarter worth about $366,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

