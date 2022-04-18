PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPGPF shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

