Parachute (PAR) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $467,944.24 and $134,794.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00022875 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,889,812 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

