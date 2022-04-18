ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $741.00

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $741.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,565.78 or 0.99482489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.