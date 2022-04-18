PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.28 on Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $42.47 million and approximately $592,975.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00273435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005142 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.59 or 0.01864064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003114 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

