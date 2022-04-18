PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $42.47 million and $592,975.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00273435 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005142 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.59 or 0.01864064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003114 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 153,312,717 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

