Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded down C$0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting C$49.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,878. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.88.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9284673 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.63%.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 1,223 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$56,422.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$461,346. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 4,265 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.66, for a total value of C$198,990.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,412,547.95. Insiders sold a total of 7,616 shares of company stock valued at $353,739 over the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

