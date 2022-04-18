PEPS Coin (PEPS) Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $778.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00211381 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

