Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Shares of PBR stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This represents a yield of 19.5%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,972,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.