Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 34.3% in March

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Phoenix New Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.59. 162,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $43.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.