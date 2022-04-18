PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Short Interest Update

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHXHF remained flat at $$5.48 during trading hours on Monday. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.