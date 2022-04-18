PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.54

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.54 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 583,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 123,058 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,306,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 183,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth $657,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

