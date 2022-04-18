Pirate Chain Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00004286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $323.37 million and approximately $601,251.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00357556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00084415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00092515 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006941 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 191,606,867 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

