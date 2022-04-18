PlayGame (PXG) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

PlayGame (PXG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $528,086.43 and approximately $25,951.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00034321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00106197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (CRYPTO:PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.