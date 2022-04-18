Polis (POLIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Polis has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Polis has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $18,251.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

