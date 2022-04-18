Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Up 27.5% Over Last Week

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $14.72 million and approximately $671,915.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00010566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00034409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00106122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

