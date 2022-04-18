Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has $61.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.56. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.