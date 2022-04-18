Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Cap Reaches $346,418.09

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $346,418.09 and $8,381.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00004247 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00044552 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.53 or 0.07436165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,803.65 or 0.99990119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Index Pool Token directly using U.S. dollars.

