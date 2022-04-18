PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital restated a na rating and set a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.29.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$18.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.50. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

