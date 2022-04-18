Primecoin (XPM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $913.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 18th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $913.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,369,172 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

