Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,081,000 after acquiring an additional 476,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $64,541,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $162.81. 99,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,635. The stock has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $152.19. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $170.66.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

