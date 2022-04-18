Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.20 and last traded at $32.48. 7,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 281,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of -8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,882.55% and a negative return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,649 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,939,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 244,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 328,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

