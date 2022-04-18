PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PropertyGuru (NASDAQ:PGRU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PGRU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.03. 42,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,253. PropertyGuru has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get PropertyGuru alerts:

PropertyGuru Company Profile (Get Rating)

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.