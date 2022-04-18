Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $29.16.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
