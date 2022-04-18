Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.65. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $7,901,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

