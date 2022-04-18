Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:PMO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.02. 87,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,658. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

