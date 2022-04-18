Qcash (QC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $127.83 Million

Qcash (QC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Qcash has a market cap of $63.38 million and approximately $127.83 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.43 or 0.07481593 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,759.24 or 1.00065831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00041805 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

